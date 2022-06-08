Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,841,000 after buying an additional 46,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Abiomed by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $268.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.46 and a 12-month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

