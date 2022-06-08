6,800 Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in I-Mab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 93,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in I-Mab by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 218,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

I-Mab Company Profile (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.