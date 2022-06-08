1,100 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.43.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.22 and a 200-day moving average of $258.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

