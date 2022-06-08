Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 3,200 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,883 shares of company stock valued at $18,868,333 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of UPST opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.81. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

