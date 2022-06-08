PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Decreased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,392 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,293,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,039,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 775.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 53,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.17.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

