Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 483,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 407.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,826,000 after buying an additional 107,767 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.06 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

