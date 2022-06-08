Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,421 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 116,846 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

CTXS stock opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

