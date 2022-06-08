Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 58,161 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Cboe Global Markets worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $30,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $118.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.09.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
