Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 58,161 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Cboe Global Markets worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $30,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $118.79.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

