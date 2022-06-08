Commerce Bank Has $383,000 Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,588 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zynga were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after buying an additional 989,291 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 237,524 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Zynga by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.20 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Benchmark cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

