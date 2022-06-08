Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $2,062,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $35,961,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 52.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 130,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 125,270 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264 over the last ninety days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $246.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.46. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $262.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

