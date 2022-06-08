Commerce Bank Sells 1,922 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $44,006,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4,929.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 932,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 914,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

