Commerce Bank Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $637,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in RingCentral by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.68.

Shares of RNG opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.61.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

