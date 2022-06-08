Barclays PLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $3,009,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

