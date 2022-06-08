Commerce Bank Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

