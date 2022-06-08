Barclays PLC Acquires 15,474 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,051,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,429,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,758,000 after purchasing an additional 244,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCO opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

