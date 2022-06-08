Barclays PLC Buys 30,279 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 114,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

