Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $20.37 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.86.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

