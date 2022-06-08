Commerce Bank Has $459,000 Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.87.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

