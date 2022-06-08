Commerce Bank Boosts Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In related news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.