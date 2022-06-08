Credit Suisse AG Has $10 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,602 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Toro worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 911.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $9,991,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $115.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

