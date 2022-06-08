Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,865,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

