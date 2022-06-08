AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stake Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 191.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in AGCO by 111.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $133.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. AGCO’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

