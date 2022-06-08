Commerce Bank Acquires 2,915 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after purchasing an additional 266,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,510,000 after purchasing an additional 853,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.73. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

