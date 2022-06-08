Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Commerce Bank raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $161.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.97 and a beta of 1.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

