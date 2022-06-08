Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.