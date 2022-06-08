Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 98,091 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,671,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,856,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

