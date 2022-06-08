Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.17 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of Encompass Health worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Encompass Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $6,761,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EHC opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

