Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Synaptics worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after buying an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $21,357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 582.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

Shares of SYNA opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.