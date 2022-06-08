Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,605 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of British American Tobacco worth $51,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($52.63) to GBX 4,400 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,800 ($47.62) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

