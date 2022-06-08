State Street Corp Buys 1,006,444 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $138,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

SBRA opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

