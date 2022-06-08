5,048 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,528,000 after purchasing an additional 480,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Acushnet stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.