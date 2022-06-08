Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Bilibili worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.27. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.