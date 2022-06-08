AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Mark Christopher Hagan Sells 1,400 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $102.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

