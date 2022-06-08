PDT Partners LLC Has $310,000 Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.55. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

