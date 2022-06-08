PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,390 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

PHM stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.