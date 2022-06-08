PDT Partners LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $80.14.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,617.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

