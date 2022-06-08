PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of CyberOptics worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CyberOptics by 1,445.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 38.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at $271,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBE. StockNews.com lowered CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.53. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

