PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 445,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after buying an additional 119,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after buying an additional 53,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,812,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $417,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.