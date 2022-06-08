21,060 Shares in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after buying an additional 1,198,339 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KURA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

