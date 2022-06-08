PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.01.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,138. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

