PDT Partners LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBTX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.
Veritex stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.49.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.
Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.
