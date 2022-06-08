Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,315,102 Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,315,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 7.93% of Aura Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AURA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

