Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CMC Materials (CCMP)

CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/7/2022 – CMC Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

6/2/2022 – CMC Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2022 – CMC Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

5/26/2022 – CMC Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

5/6/2022 – CMC Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2022 – CMC Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

CCMP stock opened at $180.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.46. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CMC Materials by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 19.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

