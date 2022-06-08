Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,590 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.63% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $36,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $895.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

