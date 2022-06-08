Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,069 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price target on the stock. CLSA started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

XPEV stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

