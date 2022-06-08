Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,343,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $180.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

