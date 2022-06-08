Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,864,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $34,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 427,800 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DYN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

DYN opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $22.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

