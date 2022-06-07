Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $20.08 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after buying an additional 540,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 593.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after buying an additional 394,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after buying an additional 294,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $550,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.