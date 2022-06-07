Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 5,254 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 5,278.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 156,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $96.79 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average is $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.