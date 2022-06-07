Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 5,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after acquiring an additional 278,290 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

